Olympics-Which world leaders are going and who is not?
By Gayle Issa and Parniyan Zemaryalai
(Reuters) - A diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics over human rights in China and concerns about coronavirus have reduced the number of world leaders and foreign dignitaries attending the Games.
Here is a list of who is expected to go and who is staying away.
IN
-President Vladimir Putin of Russia
-Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia
-President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt
-President Andrzej Duda of Poland
-President Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia
-Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan
-Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar
-President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan
-President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan
-President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan
-President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan
-President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan
-Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates
-Grand Duke of Luxembourg, Prince Albert II of Monaco
-President Alberto Fernández of Argentina
-President Guillermo Lasso Mendoza of Ecuador
-Prime Minister L. Oyun-Erdene of Mongolia
-Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea
-King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia
-President Halimah Yacob of Singapore
-Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand
-National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-Seug of the Republic of Korea
-Secretary-General António Guterres of the United Nations
-President Abdulla Shahid of the United Nations General Assembly
-Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organization
-Director General Daren Tang of the World Intelligence Property Organization
-President Marcos Troyjo of the New Development Bank
-Secretary-General Zhang Ming of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization
-Prime Minister undersecretary Valentina Vezzali of Italy
OUT
-United States
-Canada
-Australia
-United Kingdom
-Taiwan
-North Korea
-Lithuania
-Denmark
-Netherlands
-New Zealand
-Japan
-Germany
-Switzerland
-Austria
-Slovenia
-Sweden
-Estonia
-Belgium
(Compiled by Gayle Issa, Hugh Lawson, Rohith Nair and Shrivathsa Sridhar)
