Japan has no plans to review sales tax rates, finance minister says
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese is not considering reviewing future national sales tax rates as the current 10% levy provides a vital source of funding the social security spending to support its ageing population, the finance minister said on Friday.
Shunichi Suzuki told reporters after a cabinet meeting that Japan must tackle spending and revenue reform to win market trust in its fiscal position, which he said was severe.
