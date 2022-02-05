Over half of U.N. Security Council condemns North Korea's 'significant escalation'
Newsfrom Japan
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - More than half the United Nations Security Council condemned on Friday North Korea's launch of a medium-range ballistic missile, warning in a joint statement that ongoing silence by the 15-member body would only embolden Pyongyang.
The eight council members - the United States, Albania, Brazil, France, Ireland, Norway, the United Arab Emirates and Britain - and Japan described Sunday's launch as a "significant escalation" that "seeks to further destabilize the region."
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chris Reese)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html
Reuters Japan United States France United Nations Asia East Asia Europe North Korea South Korea Norway Middle East US Brazil Latin America United Kingdom UK United Arab Emirates