Olympics-Snowboarding-Sadowski-Synnott eases into finals, Murase makes confident debut

Newsfrom Japan

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) - New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott cruised into the finals of the women's snowboard slopestyle qualifiers at the Beijing Olympics on Saturday, putting down a smooth run in blustery weather, while Kokomo Murase of Japan made a confident debut.

In a clean ride over a course designed with Great Wall motifs, Sadowski-Synnott earned a best score of 86.75 after she successfully landed the backside 900 off the final jump.

"I was pretty stoked on that one, to put it down all the tricks together," said the 20-year-old who is among the favourites.

However, Sadowski-Synnott is leaving some tricks up her sleeve for the finals, which will be held on Sunday.

"I have got a bit more in the tank for tomorrow," she said.

Murase, who was too young to compete at Pyeongchang 2018, advanced in second place.

At the X Games in Oslo, Murase, now 17, became the youngest snowboarder to win at the event, capturing the Big Air title.

Reigning twice gold medallist Jamie Anderson of the United States was also among the 12 athletes to advance to the finals but the 31-year-old was unhappy with her run.

Saying the course was "super challenging," Anderson added that she was nevertheless grateful to be back on Olympic slopes.

"I felt really pissed after my last run. Such is life, highs and lows," she said, advancing in fifth place with 74.35 points.

Air temperature at the Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park dropped to -20.4 Celsius by the end of the first run.

The stands were half-filled by local university students waving flags emblazoned with the popular Olympics panda mascot.

Boarders on Saturday dropped into a course designed to resemble the Great Wall, sliding over the roof and rail of a snowy replica of an ancient watchtower.

(Reporting by Mari Saito and Wini Zhou; Editing by Ken Ferris)





















(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html