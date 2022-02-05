Japan's daily coronavirus tally at record high - NHK
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan hit a record single-day number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday, public broadcaster NHK said, as the Omicron variant continued to spread.
The country's daily virus cases exceeded 100,000 cases, marking a fresh high, NHK reported.
Most regions in Japan are now under infection control measures to try to blunt the spread of Omicron that has exploded among a population where less than 5% have received vaccine booster shots.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Alison Williams)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html