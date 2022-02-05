Japan's daily coronavirus tally at record high - NHK

FILE PHOTO: Passersby wearing protective face masks walk past in front of an electric screen displaying notice about COVID-19 safety measures, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan hit a record single-day number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday, public broadcaster NHK said, as the Omicron variant continued to spread.

The country's daily virus cases exceeded 100,000 cases, marking a fresh high, NHK reported.

Most regions in Japan are now under infection control measures to try to blunt the spread of Omicron that has exploded among a population where less than 5% have received vaccine booster shots.

