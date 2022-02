Olympics-Ski Jumping-Slovenian Bogataj wins gold in women's normal hill

Newsfrom Japan

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA (Reuters) - Ursa Bogataj of Slovenia won the gold medal in the women's ski-jumping normal hill individual final at the Winter Olympics on Saturday.

Katharina Althaus of Germany took silver and Slovenian Nika Kriznar bronze.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ed Osmond)













