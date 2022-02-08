FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 393.9 million, death toll at 6,109,423

Newsfrom Japan





By Lynx Insight Service

(Reuters) - More than 393.9 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 6,109,423​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in Mainland China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 906,017 76,419,033 27.73

India 502,874 42,272,014 3.72

Brazil 630,001 26,091,520 30.08

France 132,506 20,758,371 19.78

United Kingdom 158,318 17,803,325 23.82

Russia 706,029 12,810,118 48.87

Turkey 88,554 12,198,508 10.76

Italy 148,771 11,621,736 24.62

Germany 118,686 11,019,444 14.32

Spain 94,235 10,274,653 20.14

Argentina 122,684 8,589,879 27.57

Iran 132,830 6,579,266 16.24

Colombia 135,757 5,966,706 27.34

Poland 106,597 5,163,780 28.07

Mexico 309,546 5,151,525 24.53

Netherlands 21,332 4,892,041 12.38

Indonesia 144,636 4,542,601 5.4

Ukraine 101,277 4,284,059 22.7

South Africa 95,835 3,623,962 16.59

Philippines 54,526 3,609,568 5.11

Japan 19,470 3,384,116 1.54

Peru 206,984 3,363,489 63.44

Belgium 29,227 3,296,038 25.56

Czech Republic 37,449 3,234,571 35.23

Israel 9,180 3,218,391 10.33

Canada 34,721 3,125,028 9.37

Portugal 20,222 2,915,971 19.66

Malaysia 32,034 2,914,220 10.16

Thailand 22,303 2,507,471 3.21

Romania 60,642 2,401,821 31.15

Australia 4,247 2,385,020 1.7

Chile 39,987 2,371,833 21.35

Vietnam 38,424 2,358,786 4.02

Switzerland 12,370 2,354,991 14.53

Sweden 16,180 2,287,785 15.9

Iraq 24,516 2,248,199 6.38

Austria 14,232 2,056,928 16.1

Greece 24,094 2,047,854 22.45

Denmark 3,881 2,003,042 6.7

Bangladesh 28,589 1,861,532 1.77

Serbia 13,991 1,768,343 20.04

Hungary 41,741 1,616,846 42.7

Pakistan 29,516 1,463,111 1.39

Jordan 13,320 1,330,107 13.38

Georgia 15,212 1,314,603 40.82

Kazakhstan 13,372 1,274,607 7.32

Ireland 6,228 1,205,914 12.8

Morocco 15,593 1,147,243 4.33

Slovakia 17,958 1,117,055 32.97

Cuba 8,439 1,053,560 7.44

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 16:00.

