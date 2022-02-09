Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 395.61 million, death toll at 6,117,739

Newsfrom Japan





By Lynx Insight Service

(Reuters) - More than 395.61 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 6,117,739​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 908,437 76,766,383 27.81

India 504,062 42,339,611 3.73

Brazil 630,001 26,091,520 30.08

France 132,506 20,758,371 19.78

United Kingdom 158,363 17,866,632 23.83

Russia 706,638 12,982,023 48.91

Turkey 88,554 12,198,508 10.76

Italy 149,097 11,663,338 24.68

Germany 118,686 11,019,444 14.32

Spain 94,570 10,395,471 20.21

Argentina 122,943 8,615,285 27.63

Iran 132,934 6,619,085 16.25

Colombia 135,992 5,975,786 27.39

Poland 106,597 5,188,184 28.07

Mexico 309,752 5,160,767 24.55

Netherlands 21,336 4,969,660 12.38

Indonesia 144,636 4,542,601 5.4

Ukraine 101,392 4,307,437 22.72

South Africa 96,021 3,625,190 16.62

Philippines 54,538 3,616,387 5.11

Japan 19,470 3,384,116 1.54

Peru 207,114 3,372,895 63.48

Belgium 29,227 3,296,038 25.56

Czech Republic 37,478 3,243,698 35.26

Israel 9,180 3,218,391 10.33

Canada 34,721 3,125,028 9.37

Portugal 20,258 2,932,990 19.7

Malaysia 32,043 2,925,254 10.16

Thailand 22,320 2,517,869 3.21

Switzerland 12,390 2,423,309 14.55

Romania 60,723 2,418,779 31.19

Australia 4,303 2,409,247 1.72

Chile 40,060 2,405,672 21.39

Vietnam 38,521 2,380,695 4.03

Sweden 16,180 2,287,785 15.9

Iraq 24,543 2,253,484 6.39

Austria 14,246 2,084,227 16.11

Greece 24,210 2,066,696 22.56

Denmark 3,909 2,037,891 6.75

Bangladesh 28,627 1,870,901 1.77

Serbia 14,054 1,779,782 20.13

Hungary 41,975 1,650,562 42.94

Pakistan 29,553 1,465,910 1.39

Jordan 13,347 1,351,733 13.41

Georgia 15,246 1,325,838 40.91

Kazakhstan 13,381 1,276,611 7.32

Ireland 6,228 1,221,082 12.8

Morocco 15,617 1,147,964 4.33

Slovakia 17,973 1,127,020 33

South Korea 6,922 1,081,681 1.34

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 16:00.

