Japan reports daily record of 159 COVID deaths - Kyodo
Newsfrom Japan
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan reported 159 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, a daily record, Kyodo news agency said.
It also recorded 101,278 new cases, Kyodo added, amid a surge in infections driven by the Omicron variant that has prompted the government to reinstate curbs in most parts of the country.
A total of 1,141 coronavirus patients were in serious condition across Japan as of Tuesday, the health ministry said, down from the previous day yet hovering around a four-month high.
Kyodo had earlier reported 155 deaths, but then updated its report with figures from more prefectures.
(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html