Japanese government to hold meeting on crude oil prices

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government is planning to hold a meeting regarding rising crude oil prices on Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday.

The ministers are expected to discuss the effectiveness of the government's measures it has implemented so far and possible further actions to curb soaring prices, Matsuno said.

The Japanese government has provided a gasoline subsidy for oil distributors.

