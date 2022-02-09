Japan govt asks Inpex to help with LNG supply in Europe in case of disruption

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's biggest oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp has been asked by the government to help with liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply to Europe in the event the Russia-Ukraine conflict disrupts Russian supplies, its CEO Takayuki Ueda said on Wednesday.

Inpex will try to respond to the request although it won't be easy as most of its LNG production is linked with long-term contracts, he told reporters.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

