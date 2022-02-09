Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 398.9 million, death toll at 6,131,934

Newsfrom Japan





By Lynx Insight Service

(Reuters) - More than 398.9 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 6,131,934​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 911,550 77,048,495 27.9

India 505,279 42,410,976 3.74

Brazil 633,810 26,776,620 30.26

France 132,923 20,804,372 19.85

United Kingdom 158,677 17,932,803 23.88

Russia 707,336 13,147,666 48.96

Turkey 89,031 12,406,118 10.82

Italy 149,512 11,765,767 24.74

Germany 118,988 11,337,857 14.35

Spain 94,931 10,439,302 20.29

Argentina 122,943 8,615,285 27.63

Iran 133,048 6,657,842 16.26

Colombia 135,992 5,975,786 27.39

Netherlands 21,336 5,350,037 12.38

Poland 106,894 5,223,494 28.15

Mexico 309,884 5,167,110 24.56

Indonesia 144,719 4,580,093 5.41

Ukraine 101,647 4,341,790 22.78

South Africa 96,021 3,625,190 16.62

Philippines 54,621 3,619,633 5.12

Japan 19,629 3,485,245 1.55

Peru 207,114 3,372,895 63.48

Belgium 29,337 3,344,833 25.66

Czech Republic 37,549 3,273,375 35.32

Israel 9,226 3,262,672 10.39

Canada 34,847 3,140,025 9.4

Portugal 20,302 2,963,747 19.74

Malaysia 32,043 2,925,254 10.16

Thailand 22,320 2,517,869 3.21

Romania 60,916 2,455,048 31.29

Switzerland 12,416 2,449,944 14.58

Australia 4,303 2,409,247 1.72

Chile 40,060 2,405,672 21.39

Vietnam 38,521 2,380,695 4.03

Sweden 16,244 2,354,455 15.96

Iraq 24,570 2,258,844 6.39

Austria 14,271 2,111,314 16.14

Greece 24,332 2,090,383 22.67

Denmark 3,927 2,087,689 6.78

Bangladesh 28,670 1,879,255 1.78

Serbia 14,113 1,793,554 20.21

Hungary 42,069 1,657,615 43.03

Pakistan 29,553 1,465,910 1.39

Jordan 13,382 1,374,453 13.44

Georgia 15,300 1,350,454 41.06

Kazakhstan 13,381 1,276,611 7.32

Ireland 6,228 1,224,862 12.8

Morocco 15,617 1,147,964 4.33

Slovakia 17,995 1,146,260 33.04

South Korea 6,922 1,081,681 1.34

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 10:00.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html