Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe has been infected with COVID-19 and is being treated at home, the central bank said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Takahiko Wada, writing by Leika Kihara, editing by Andrew Heavens)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html