FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 401.68 million, death toll at 6,145,858

By Lynx Insight Service

BENGALURU (Reuters) - More than 401.68 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 6,145,858​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 915,416 77,284,087 28.02

India 506,520 42,478,060 3.74

Brazil 635,074 26,955,434 30.32

France 133,614 21,039,639 19.95

United Kingdom 158,953 18,000,119 23.92

Russia 708,005 13,330,769 49

Turkey 89,297 12,514,681 10.85

Italy 149,896 11,847,436 24.81

Germany 119,261 11,586,115 14.39

Spain 95,213 10,502,141 20.35

Argentina 123,227 8,648,075 27.69

Iran 133,164 6,696,927 16.28

Colombia 136,404 5,994,301 27.47

Netherlands 21,343 5,436,575 12.39

Poland 107,204 5,271,016 28.23

Mexico 309,884 5,167,110 24.56

Indonesia 144,784 4,626,936 5.41

Ukraine 101,887 4,380,047 22.83

South Africa 96,289 3,628,014 16.66

Philippines 54,690 3,623,176 5.13

Japan 19,791 3,583,100 1.56

Peru 207,536 3,397,637 63.61

Belgium 29,429 3,363,890 25.74

Czech Republic 37,612 3,311,152 35.38

Israel 9,303 3,301,485 10.47

Canada 34,847 3,140,025 9.4

Portugal 20,354 2,997,770 19.79

Malaysia 32,065 2,956,332 10.17

Thailand 22,344 2,531,051 3.22

Romania 61,092 2,482,394 31.38

Switzerland 12,427 2,478,918 14.6

Chile 40,111 2,466,098 21.42

Australia 4,366 2,436,656 1.75

Vietnam 38,614 2,404,651 4.04

Sweden 16,244 2,354,455 15.96

Iraq 24,600 2,263,525 6.4

Austria 14,293 2,149,623 16.17

Denmark 3,948 2,142,809 6.81

Greece 24,410 2,109,999 22.75

Bangladesh 28,703 1,887,271 1.78

Serbia 14,171 1,806,086 20.29

Hungary 42,170 1,671,547 43.14

Pakistan 29,601 1,470,161 1.39

Jordan 13,409 1,396,430 13.47

Georgia 15,351 1,375,615 41.19

Kazakhstan 13,397 1,279,842 7.33

Ireland 6,291 1,230,539 12.93

Slovakia 18,014 1,166,842 33.07

Morocco 15,657 1,149,582 4.35

South Korea 6,943 1,131,239 1.35

