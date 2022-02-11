FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 404.01 million, death toll at 6,156,503

Newsfrom Japan





By Lynx Insight Service

BENGALURU (Reuters) - More than 404.01 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 6,156,503​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 918,195 77,472,011 28.11

India 507,177 42,536,137 3.75

Brazil 635,074 26,955,434 30.32

France 133,848 21,192,664 19.98

United Kingdom 159,158 18,162,199 23.95

Russia 708,706 13,527,845 49.05

Turkey 89,297 12,514,681 10.85

Italy 150,221 11,923,297 24.86

Germany 119,484 11,833,995 14.41

Spain 95,606 10,555,196 20.43

Argentina 123,444 8,675,327 27.74

Iran 133,294 6,730,608 16.3

Colombia 136,404 5,994,301 27.47

Netherlands 21,358 5,523,354 12.39

Poland 107,466 5,313,111 28.3

Mexico 310,627 5,192,008 24.62

Indonesia 144,858 4,667,554 5.41

Ukraine 102,167 4,421,741 22.9

Japan 19,955 3,682,767 1.58

South Africa 96,705 3,634,811 16.74

Philippines 54,783 3,627,575 5.14

Peru 207,536 3,397,637 63.61

Belgium 29,497 3,386,223 25.8

Israel 9,399 3,347,657 10.58

Czech Republic 37,660 3,340,318 35.43

Canada 35,118 3,160,017 9.48

Portugal 20,401 3,025,421 19.84

Malaysia 32,065 2,956,332 10.17

Thailand 22,364 2,545,873 3.22

Romania 61,231 2,508,860 31.46

Switzerland 12,447 2,505,095 14.62

Chile 40,111 2,466,098 21.42

Australia 4,431 2,462,729 1.77

Vietnam 38,688 2,430,683 4.05

Sweden 16,395 2,389,605 16.11

Iraq 24,626 2,267,745 6.41

Denmark 3,977 2,196,556 6.86

Austria 14,315 2,184,873 16.19

Greece 24,507 2,129,153 22.84

Bangladesh 28,744 1,894,535 1.78

Serbia 14,234 1,817,207 20.38

Hungary 42,269 1,684,432 43.24

Pakistan 29,648 1,474,075 1.4

Jordan 13,431 1,417,890 13.49

Georgia 15,404 1,398,059 41.34

Kazakhstan 13,417 1,283,171 7.34

Ireland 6,291 1,236,188 12.93

Slovakia 18,040 1,187,002 33.12

South Korea 6,963 1,185,361 1.35

Morocco 15,727 1,152,414 4.37

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 10:00.

