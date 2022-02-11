Quad says condemns North Korea's missile launches, opposes 'coercive' economic policies
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Quad countries -- an informal grouping of Australia, Japan, India and the United States -- on Friday condemned North Korea's "destabilising" ballistic missile launches and reaffirmed their commitment to the country's complete denuclearisation.
In a statement, the four countries also said they reaffirmed their commitment to upholding and strengthening the "rules-based" multilateral trading system and to opposing "coercive economic policies" that run counter to this.
