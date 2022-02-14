Japan govt spokesman voices hope BOJ will continue effort to hit inflation goal

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno voiced hope on Monday that the central bank will continue to make efforts to accelerate inflation to its 2% target.

"Specific monetary policy means falls under the jurisdiction of the Bank of Japan. We hope the BOJ continues to strive toward achieving its price goal," Matsuno told a news conference.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama, writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill)

