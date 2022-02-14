Japan govt spokesman voices hope BOJ will continue effort to hit inflation goal
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno voiced hope on Monday that the central bank will continue to make efforts to accelerate inflation to its 2% target.
"Specific monetary policy means falls under the jurisdiction of the Bank of Japan. We hope the BOJ continues to strive toward achieving its price goal," Matsuno told a news conference.
(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama, writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html