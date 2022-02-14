Japan govt spokesman voices hope BOJ will continue effort to hit inflation goal

FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Chief of Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu announces new cabinet members at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno voiced hope on Monday that the central bank will continue to make efforts to accelerate inflation to its 2% target.

"Specific monetary policy means falls under the jurisdiction of the Bank of Japan. We hope the BOJ continues to strive toward achieving its price goal," Matsuno told a news conference.

