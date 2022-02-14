FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 409.92 million, death toll at 6,182,383

Newsfrom Japan





By Lynx Insight Service

(Reuters) - More than 409.92 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 6,182,383​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 921,469 77,706,599 28.21

India 508,665 42,631,421 3.76

Brazil 638,048 27,425,743 30.46

France 134,697 21,529,213 20.11

United Kingdom 159,570 18,306,859 24.01

Russia 710,863 14,133,509 49.2

Turkey 90,362 12,868,328 10.98

Germany 119,899 12,340,129 14.46

Italy 151,015 12,105,675 24.99

Spain 95,995 10,604,200 20.51

Argentina 123,987 8,728,262 27.87

Iran 133,718 6,806,265 16.35

Colombia 136,953 6,014,563 27.58

Netherlands 21,396 5,734,472 12.42

Poland 108,120 5,402,289 28.47

Mexico 312,697 5,283,852 24.78

Indonesia 145,176 4,807,778 5.42

Ukraine 102,808 4,525,700 23.04

Japan 20,387 3,926,984 1.61

South Africa 96,985 3,640,162 16.79

Philippines 54,930 3,637,280 5.15

Peru 207,965 3,435,753 63.74

Belgium 29,624 3,421,081 25.91

Israel 9,466 3,404,548 10.66

Czech Republic 37,820 3,396,250 35.58

Canada 35,231 3,170,649 9.51

Portugal 20,530 3,085,260 19.96

Malaysia 32,125 3,040,235 10.19

Thailand 22,436 2,593,327 3.23

Chile 40,464 2,582,934 21.6

Romania 61,601 2,562,315 31.65

Switzerland 12,535 2,537,654 14.72

Australia 4,593 2,527,112 1.84

Vietnam 38,946 2,510,860 4.08

Sweden 16,395 2,389,605 16.11

Denmark 4,068 2,327,399 7.02

Iraq 24,704 2,275,571 6.43

Austria 14,372 2,274,664 16.26

Greece 24,737 2,174,104 23.05

Bangladesh 28,819 1,909,664 1.79

Serbia 14,427 1,841,010 20.66

Hungary 42,360 1,695,991 43.33

Pakistan 29,772 1,483,798 1.4

Georgia 15,556 1,454,065 41.74

Jordan 13,477 1,450,810 13.54

South Korea 7,045 1,350,627 1.37

Kazakhstan 13,464 1,289,909 7.37

Ireland 6,291 1,242,806 12.93

Slovakia 18,095 1,241,121 33.22

Morocco 15,766 1,154,531 4.38

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 10:00 GMT.

