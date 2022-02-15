FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 411.74 million, death toll at 6,194,150

Newsfrom Japan





By Lynx Insight Service

BENGALURU (Reuters) - More than 411.74 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 6,194,150​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 924,844 77,945,780 28.31

India 509,358 42,692,943 3.77

Brazil 638,835 27,538,503 30.5

France 135,189 21,555,688 20.18

United Kingdom 159,605 18,348,029 24.02

Russia 711,546 14,313,965 49.25

Turkey 90,628 12,944,960 11.01

Germany 120,012 12,458,326 14.48

Italy 151,296 12,134,451 25.04

Spain 95,995 10,604,200 20.51

Argentina 124,349 8,747,601 27.95

Iran 133,886 6,835,221 16.37

Colombia 137,301 6,023,257 27.65

Netherlands 21,402 5,789,483 12.42

Poland 108,137 5,415,762 28.48

Mexico 312,965 5,300,537 24.8

Indonesia 145,321 4,844,279 5.43

Ukraine 102,950 4,542,693 23.07

Japan 20,536 3,987,094 1.62

South Africa 97,250 3,642,905 16.83

Philippines 55,094 3,639,942 5.17

Peru 208,466 3,449,712 63.9

Belgium 29,624 3,421,081 25.91

Israel 9,466 3,404,548 10.66

Czech Republic 37,873 3,403,469 35.63

Canada 35,470 3,192,309 9.57

Portugal 20,565 3,093,723 20

Malaysia 32,125 3,040,235 10.19

Chile 40,666 2,652,713 21.71

Thailand 22,462 2,608,227 3.24

Switzerland 12,503 2,575,956 14.69

Romania 61,676 2,574,384 31.68

Australia 4,618 2,543,864 1.85

Vietnam 39,037 2,540,273 4.09

Sweden 16,395 2,389,605 16.11

Denmark 4,109 2,356,873 7.09

Austria 14,392 2,299,229 16.28

Iraq 24,729 2,278,582 6.43

Greece 24,815 2,194,465 23.12

Bangladesh 28,838 1,914,356 1.79

Serbia 14,494 1,848,040 20.76

Hungary 42,631 1,717,072 43.61

Jordan 13,532 1,490,473 13.59

Pakistan 29,801 1,486,460 1.4

Georgia 15,577 1,458,093 41.8

South Korea 7,102 1,405,246 1.38

Kazakhstan 13,464 1,291,220 7.37

Ireland 6,291 1,255,571 12.93

Slovakia 18,105 1,249,673 33.24

Morocco 15,802 1,155,534 4.39

