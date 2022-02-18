Japan ready to deploy more fiscal support, says finance minister

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government stands ready to deploy more fiscal stimulus "without hesitation" as the country is still in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday.

"If inflation accelerates before full-fledged improvements in the job market and wage hikes kick in, that could affect consumption," Suzuki told a news conference.

