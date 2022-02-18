Japan's inflation may exceed 1% but stay below BOJ goal, says central bank official

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's consumer inflation may exceed 1% but will remain distant from the central bank's 2% target, a senior Bank of Japan official said on Friday.

"Japan's economy has yet to fully recover from the coronavirus pandemic's damage," BOJ Executive Director Shinichi Uchida told parliament. "We're not in a situation where we can tweak our current easy monetary policy."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sam Holmes)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Tokyo Bank of Japan Asia East Asia