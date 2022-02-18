Chief executive of Japan's Sharp to step down, become chairman in April

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Sharp Corp's chief executive, Tai Jeng-wu, will step down on April 1 to become chairman, the Japanese electronics maker said on Friday, after a turnaround that saw Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd buy the firm in 2016.

The new chief executive will be Po-Hsuan Wu, a former Hon Hai employee now in charge of Sharp's overseas product business.

