Chief executive of Japan's Sharp to step down, become chairman in April

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Sharp Corp is pictured at CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) JAPAN 2016 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
TOKYO (Reuters) - Sharp Corp's chief executive, Tai Jeng-wu, will step down on April 1 to become chairman, the Japanese electronics maker said on Friday, after a turnaround that saw Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd buy the firm in 2016.

The new chief executive will be Po-Hsuan Wu, a former Hon Hai employee now in charge of Sharp's overseas product business.

