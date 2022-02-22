Toshiba says 3D drops part of proposal on articles of incorporation

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday that a major shareholder, 3D Investment Partners, had withdrawn part of its shareholder proposal.

Last week, Toshiba said it planned an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders for March 24 to seek initial approval to hive off its devices business.

The firm 3D Investment Partners is based in Singapore.

