BOJ won't roll back stimulus soon but watching rising costs, says Kuroda

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan has no immediate plans to roll back its massive stimulus but will scrutinise how rising import costs could affect public perceptions on the inflation outlook, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday.

Given Japan's heavy reliance in energy imports, the central bank will also carefully monitor how escalating tension in Ukraine could affect oil prices, Kuroda told parliament.

"Unlike Western countries, we have no immediate plans to scale back our monetary stimulus," Kuroda said, stressing that Japan's inflation remains well below that of other economies.

"We will look not just at price indicators, but also surveys showing how the public feels about price moves," he added.

While soaring raw material costs have pushed up wholesale prices in Japan, core consumer inflation stood at 0.2% in January as weak household spending and wage growth keep firms from passing on the higher costs to consumers.

