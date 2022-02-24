Japan PM Kishida: will work with G7 members, international community on Ukraine issues

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during his press conference, after the parliament re-elected him as prime minister following an election victory last month by his ruling Liberal Democratic Party, in Kantei, Japan November 10, 2021. Stanislav Kogiku/ Pool via REUTERS
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday Japan will work with G7 members and the international community on Ukraine issues, but that they are still in the process of gathering information.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier announced he had authorised military operations in Ukraine's Donbass region.

(Reporting by Chang-ran Kim, Sakura Murakami; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

