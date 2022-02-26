Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 430.31 million, death toll at 6,299,821

Newsfrom Japan





By Lynx Insight Service

(Reuters) - More than 430.31 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 6,299,821​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 947,492 78,842,632 29

India 513,226 42,894,345 3.79

Brazil 647,390 28,578,647 30.91

France 137,770 22,355,357 20.57

United Kingdom 161,104 18,773,164 24.24

Russia 719,980 16,052,028 49.83

Germany 122,184 14,233,774 14.74

Turkey 93,359 13,801,896 11.34

Italy 154,013 12,651,251 25.49

Spain 99,162 10,949,997 21.19

Argentina 125,872 8,878,486 28.29

Iran 136,166 7,023,904 16.65

Netherlands 21,531 6,234,953 12.5

Colombia 138,421 6,056,556 27.88

Poland 111,056 5,637,646 29.24

Mexico 317,303 5,473,489 25.14

Indonesia 147,586 5,457,775 5.51

Japan 23,084 4,826,849 1.82

Ukraine 105,505 4,809,624 23.64

South Africa 99,018 3,667,560 17.14

Philippines 56,224 3,658,892 5.27

Israel 10,114 3,607,511 11.39

Czech Republic 38,491 3,559,560 36.21

Belgium 30,076 3,529,041 26.31

Peru 210,116 3,506,075 64.4

Malaysia 32,534 3,337,227 10.32

Canada 36,254 3,261,911 9.78

Portugal 20,941 3,231,075 20.36

Vietnam 39,884 3,041,506 4.17

Chile 41,795 2,953,895 22.32

Thailand 22,809 2,819,282 3.29

Australia 5,097 2,793,620 2.04

Switzerland 12,616 2,735,899 14.82

Romania 63,193 2,717,289 32.46

Denmark 4,461 2,691,663 7.7

South Korea 7,783 2,665,077 1.51

Austria 14,700 2,578,962 16.63

Sweden 17,083 2,437,850 16.79

Greece 25,603 2,369,396 23.86

Iraq 24,948 2,299,767 6.49

Bangladesh 29,005 1,939,651 1.8

Serbia 15,059 1,900,293 21.57

Hungary 43,752 1,779,174 44.76

Jordan 13,785 1,614,698 13.85

Georgia 16,022 1,584,454 42.99

Pakistan 30,139 1,506,450 1.42

Slovakia 18,375 1,421,546 33.74

Kazakhstan 13,572 1,301,253 7.43

Ireland 6,471 1,287,908 13.29

Norway 1,598 1,186,411 3.01

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 16:00.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html