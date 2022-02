Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 1.6% in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

That compared with a median market forecast for a 1.4% gain.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by Daniel Leussink)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html