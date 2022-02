Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based activist fund Oasis Management has bought a 5.08% stake in Japanese online brokerage Monex Group Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Kim Coghill)

