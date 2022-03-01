Toshiba CEO resigns amid growing opposition to restructuring plans
TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Satoshi Ttsunakawa will resign, as the Japanese conglomerate faces increasing opposition to its controversial restructuring plans.
Senior executive Taro Shimada, a former executive of Germany's Siemens AG, will become the new head of the company. The appointments are effective Tuesday.
