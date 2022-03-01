Toshiba CEO resigns amid growing opposition to restructuring plans

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

FILE PHOTO: Logos of Toshiba are pictured at a venue of Toshiba Corp
FILE PHOTO: Logos of Toshiba are pictured at a venue of Toshiba Corp's annual general meeting with its shareholders in Tokyo, Japan, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Satoshi Ttsunakawa will resign, as the Japanese conglomerate faces increasing opposition to its controversial restructuring plans.

Senior executive Taro Shimada, a former executive of Germany's Siemens AG, will become the new head of the company. The appointments are effective Tuesday.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Asia East Asia Europe Germany Rowing