Factbox - The top 10 Japanese companies with the highest average salaries

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese workers have been stuck with little wage growth for nearly three decades, putting the average salary at 4.33 million yen in 2020, well below average levels of OECD countries. (For a related story on pay in Japan, click on).

Salaries at the country's nearly 2,500 listed firms were better, averaging 6 million yen ($52,000) according to data from research firm Tokyo Shoko Research. Yet that figure also represented the first decline in about a decade.

The following are the top 10 listed firms, on a parent-only basis, with the highest average salaries in the last financial year, according to Tokyo Shoko Research. The rankings are based off the yen amount, which have been converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars at the latest exchange rate.

1. HULIC CO LTD...............(Real estate)...............$148,000

2. MITSUBISHI CORP............(Wholesale trade)...........$146,000

3. ITOCHU CORP................(Wholesale trade)...........$141,000

4. MITSUI & CO LTD............(Wholesale trade)...........$129,000

5. SUMITOMO CORP..............(Wholesale trade)...........$118,000

6. LASERTEC CORP..............(Electronic equipment)......$114,000

7. MITSUI FUDOSAN CO LTD......(Real estate)...............$110,000

8. MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO LTD...(Real estate)...............$110,000

9. NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS..(Services)..................$108,000

10. NOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE..(Information)...............$106,000

($1 = 115.3200 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Compiled by David Dolan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

