Shell exit from Sakhalin LNG does not impact Japan's energy imports -govt

TOKYO (Reuters) - The exit of Shell from the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant does not impact Japan's energy imports, Japan's government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday.

Japan will work with international society to take the necessary measures, while taking into account its own national energy security, Matsuno added.

Major Western oil companies have led a withdrawal from Russia over the past few days in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

