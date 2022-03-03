Japan to compile measures to respond to higher oil prices
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan plans to hold a ministerial meeting on Friday to compile a package of measures to respond to higher oil prices, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.
"We plan to hold a meeting of relevant ministers tomorrow and draw up measures, including an expansion of a scheme aimed at easing the impact of drastic price changes and steps for each industry," Matsuno told a regular news conference.
