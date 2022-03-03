Japan to take sanctions against Russian oligarchs - EU official

Newsfrom Japan

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Japan is preparing to slap sanctions on Russian oligarchs, a European Union official said on Thursday.

"We've just had confirmation of an announcement from the Japanese government that they have also announced very significant listings of Russian oligarchs, Russian entities, Belarus oligarchs, various entities, in coordination with the EU as well," the official said.

"Another example of the global coalition against this war."

(Reporting by John Chalmers, Editing by Ingrid Melander, Marine Strauss)

