Quad leaders agree what Ukraine experiencing should not be allowed in Indo-Pacific - Japan's Kishida
Newsfrom Japan
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
TOKYO (Reuters) - Leaders of the Quad grouping of countries -- the United States, India, Australia and Japan -- agreed on Thursday that what's happening to Ukraine should not be allowed to happen in the Indo-Pacific, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.
"We've agreed that unilateral changes to the status quo with force like this should not be allowed in the Indo-Pacific region," Kishida said, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"We've also agreed this development makes it even more important to work toward realising a free and open Indo-Pacific," Kishida told reporters after the virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Toby Chopra)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html
Reuters Japan Health United States Asia Australia India Russia Europe Taiwan US Ukraine