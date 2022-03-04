Japan PM Kishida says yen's falling real effective exchange rate reflects low inflation
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida on Friday said Japan's low inflation is a background factor for the falling real effective exchange rate of its currency yen.
"It's desirable for foreign exchange rates to be stable reflecting economic fundamentals, and the government will keep a close eye on economic and market trends," Kishida also said in a parliamentary session.
