Japan Finance Minister voices view against turning BOJ-held bonds into perpetual debt

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki shrugged off an idea of turning government bonds (JGBs) held by the central bank into perpetual bonds.

Such an action would be tantamount to debt financing and it could trigger a spike in government bond yields, Suzuki told a parliament session.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill)

