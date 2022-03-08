Japan Feb service sector sentiment worsens slightly - govt

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's service sector sentiment index fell for the second month in February, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, reflecting extended curbs on face-to-face services to counter record COVID-19 infections.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff, called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends, showed their confidence about current economic conditions dropped 0.2 point to 37.7 in February.

(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

