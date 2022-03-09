Japan February M3 money supply rises 3.2 pct yr/yr

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - Japan's M3 money supply rose 3.2 percent

in February from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.

Following is a table of percentage changes in average money supply

balances:

Year-on-year FEB JAN DEC FEB YEAR AGO

M2 +3.6 +3.6 +3.7 +9.6

M3 +3.2 +3.3 +3.3* +8.1

Broadest liquidity +4.2 +4.4* +4.7 +5.8

(*) Denotes revised figures

To view the full tables, go to

http://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/money/ms/ms2202.pdf

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)

Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/MONEY

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html