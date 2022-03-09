Japan February M3 money supply rises 3.2 pct yr/yr
TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - Japan's M3 money supply rose 3.2 percent
in February from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.
Following is a table of percentage changes in average money supply
balances:
Year-on-year FEB JAN DEC FEB YEAR AGO
M2 +3.6 +3.6 +3.7 +9.6
M3 +3.2 +3.3 +3.3* +8.1
Broadest liquidity +4.2 +4.4* +4.7 +5.8
(*) Denotes revised figures
To view the full tables, go to
http://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/money/ms/ms2202.pdf
(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)
Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/MONEY
