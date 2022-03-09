Japan may exit Sakhalin energy projects to stop Russia's aggression

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

FILE PHOTO: A Japanese-made liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier is anchored near an LNG plant on Sakhalin island near the town of Korsakov, some 50 km (31 miles) from Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk February 18, 2009. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
FILE PHOTO: A Japanese-made liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier is anchored near an LNG plant on Sakhalin island near the town of Korsakov, some 50 km (31 miles) from Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk February 18, 2009. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Wednesday that Tokyo may consider pulling out of the "Sakhalin projects", referring to energy projects on Russia's Sakhalin Island, if that helps stop Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Hagiuda made the comment during a parliament session.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Asia Russia East Asia Europe Ukraine