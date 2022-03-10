S.Korea's president-elect had telephone talks with U.S. Biden - Yonhap

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden had telephone talks on Thursday, Yonhap News reported, citing Yoon's party.

Conservative Yoon was elected president in Wednesday's presidential election, with ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung conceding defeat and congratulating his opponent.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html