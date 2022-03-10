S.Korea's president-elect had telephone talks with U.S. Biden - Yonhap

Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, who was elected South Korea’s new president on Thursday, speaks as he is congratulated by party’s members and lawmakers at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea March 10, 2022. Lee Jin-man/Pool via REUTERS
TOKYO (Reuters) - South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden had telephone talks on Thursday, Yonhap News reported, citing Yoon's party.

Conservative Yoon was elected president in Wednesday's presidential election, with ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung conceding defeat and congratulating his opponent.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

