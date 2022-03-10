Japan weather bureau says 40% chance of La Nina ending during spring

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's weather bureau said on Thursday the La Nina phenomenon was continuing and lowered the chance that it would end during the northern hemisphere spring to 40%.

Last month, it had said that chance was at 70%.

A La Nina weather event is characterised by unusually cold ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean region and is also linked to floods and drought.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Tom Hogue)

