Honda to cut production by 10% in two factories

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Honda Motor will reduce factory production by about 10% in two domestic plants through the end of March, it said on Thursday, citing the global microchip shortage and geopolitical uncertainty.

The carmaker had previously said production would be reduced through early March.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by David Goodman)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html