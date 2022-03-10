Japan Tobacco says its subsidiary will suspend investments and marketing activities in Russia
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Tobacco Inc. said on Thursday that its subsidiary will suspend investments, marketing activities and a planned launch of its latest heated tobacco product in Russia citing uncertainty in the country.
“The challenges of operating in Russia at this time are unprecedented,” the company said in a statement, adding that the company needs some time to assess the long-term implications of the situation in the country.
