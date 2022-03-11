Japan to freeze assets of 3 Belarusian banks from April 10 - MOF

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will freeze assets of three Belarusian banks from April 10 following new sanctions against the eastern European country over its involvement in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

Payment and capital transactions with the three Minsk-based banks - Belagroprombank, Bank Dabrabyt and Development Bank of the Republic of Belarus - will require government permits, the ministry announced.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Sam Holmes)

