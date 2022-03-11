Japan not considering new stimulus package, says Finance Minister Suzuki

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government is not considering compiling a fresh economic stimulus package as it focuses on passing the fiscal 2022 budget through parliament, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday.

The remark, made at a regular news conference, came amid rising calls from lawmakers on the need for additional fiscal stimulus to cushion the economic blow from rising energy prices.

(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi, writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

