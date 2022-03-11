BOJ official dismisses need to withdraw ultra-easy policy

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's economic and price conditions do not allow the central bank to withdraw its massive monetary stimulus, a senior Bank of Japan official said on Friday.

"Unless there's risk of second-round effects, such as (an excessive) rise in wages, it's inappropriate to respond with monetary tightening," Seiichi Shimizu, head of the BOJ's monetary affairs department, told parliament.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

