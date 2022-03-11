BOJ official dismisses need to withdraw ultra-easy policy

Economy

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask stands in front of the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's economic and price conditions do not allow the central bank to withdraw its massive monetary stimulus, a senior Bank of Japan official said on Friday.

"Unless there's risk of second-round effects, such as (an excessive) rise in wages, it's inappropriate to respond with monetary tightening," Seiichi Shimizu, head of the BOJ's monetary affairs department, told parliament.

