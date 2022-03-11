Japan considers more sanctions on North Korea after ICBM launches - Nikkei

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is considering imposing additional sanctions against North Korea for its continued ICBM test launches, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

The additional sanctions could include an expansion of asset freezes, the report said without citing sources.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

