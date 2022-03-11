Japan considers more sanctions on North Korea after ICBM launches - Nikkei
Newsfrom Japan
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is considering imposing additional sanctions against North Korea for its continued ICBM test launches, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.
The additional sanctions could include an expansion of asset freezes, the report said without citing sources.
(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html