Japan govt says stable fx important, eyeing impact of yen's fall on economy

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - A Japanese government spokesperson said on Monday that currency stability was important and that the government would continue to closely monitor the impact of foreign exchange moves on the economy.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki made the comment at a news conference when asked about the dollar's climb to a five-year high against the yen to 117.61 yen on Monday morning.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

