Japan will act with G7 on Russia sanctions, chief cabinet secretary says

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

FILE PHOTO: Japan
FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Chief of Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu announces new cabinet members at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday that Japan will act in line with other Group of Seven nations, appropriately, on the issue of sanctions against Russia.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance announced a freeze on the assets of 17 Russian individuals through regulation of payments and capital transactions, the latest in a series of sanctions.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editnig by Kim Coghill)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Asia Russia East Asia Europe Ukraine G7