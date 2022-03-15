Aircraft leasing arm of Japan's SMFG says to terminate 35 Russian leases

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Dublin-based aircraft leasing arm of Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has notified Russian airlines it is terminating their leases, it said, in line with sanctions against Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine.

"SMBC Aviation Capital continues to carefully monitor developments in Ukraine and is engaged with all relevant authorities," a spokesperson for the lessor said late on Monday.

"The business will fully adhere to all relevant sanctions and we have issued termination notices in respect of all leases with Russian airlines."

